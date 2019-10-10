Immunic completes enrollment in mid-stage study of MS candidate IMU-838

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announces the completion of enrollment of 210 subjects in a Phase 2 clinical trial, EMPhASIS, evaluating lead candidate IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

The primary endpoint is the cumulative number of combined unique active MRI lesions at week 24 compared to placebo. The estimated primary completion date is November 2020.

The company says IMU-838 is an orally available, next-generation immune modulator that dampens the immune response by inhibiting an enzyme called dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) that plays a key role in intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells.