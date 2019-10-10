Coeur Mining gold, silver production rose in Q3

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) -0.9% after-hours as it reports Q3 production totals of nearly 100K oz. of gold as well as 3M oz. of silver, 4.2M lbs. of zinc and 4.5M lbs. of lead.

Q3 gold production gained 12% Y/Y, with output at the Wharf mine in South Dakota increased by a third from the year-ago quarter, while silver output rose nearly 3%, as the Silvertip mine achieved commercial production on Sept. 1, 2018.

CDE also reaffirms full-year production guidance of 334K- 372K oz. of gold, 12.2M-14.7M oz. of silver, 25M-40M lbs. of zinc and 20M-35M lbs. of lead.