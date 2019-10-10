ExOne sinks 20% after issuing downside Q3 guidance

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) -19.7% after-hours following a trading halt after lowering Q3 revenue guidance to $10M-$11M, compared with its prior expectation for revenue to rise "modestly" from $15.3M reported in Q2 and Q3 analyst consensus of $16.7M.

The company also now sees FY revenue growth coming in lower than previous guidance in the mid-teen percentage range.

XONE says it was unable to finalize installation of five machine projects located at customer facilities, valued at ~$5M, which would have contributed to meeting its Q3 goal; the company expects the projects will be completed during Q4.