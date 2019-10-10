IDT -3.4% as revenues, income fall in Q4

IDT is 3.4% lower postmarket following Q4 earnings where revenues dipped and net income tumbled on a GAAP basis.

Revenues dropped 9.3% to $356.1M, and the company swung to an operating loss of $1.2M from a year-ago gain of $10.5M.

Attributable net income fell to $1.6M from $8.2M, and EBITDA dropped to $7.4M from $16.8M.

Non-GAAP net income was more than halved, to $4.1M from $9.8M.

The company pointed to metrics in its growth initiatives -- net2phone's Unified Communications-as-a-Service hit the 100,000-seat milestone; National Retail Solutions operated 7,800 active terminals in its retail POS network; and BOSS Revolution international money transfer processed more than 1M transactions for the quarter.

"As expected, revenue from our core Carrier Services and BOSS Revolution Calling offerings continued to decrease as a result of industry-wide headwinds in the paid minute communications market, but the company-wide margin impact was dampened by increased contributions from our growth initiatives," says CEO Shmuel Jonas.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

