Soybeans hold near three-month high as USDA cuts production outlook

Soybean futures finished flat after scoring strong gains earlier in the session but remained near their highest in three months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its estimate for this year's crop.

CBOT November soybeans settled at $9.235/bu after trading as high as $9.34/bu during the session; prices already had increased yesterday in anticipation of the USDA report, settling at $9.2375, the highest for a most-active contract since July.

The USDA "lowered planted acres, harvested acres and yield" on soybeans, says Craig Turner, senior commodities broker with Daniels Trading. "All changes were bullish for soybeans."

The USDA sees soybean production for the 2019-20 marketing year at 3.6B bushels, down 83M bushels, while ending stocks are forecast at 460M bushels, down 180M from the September forecast.

Soybeans may have given up their earlier gains because of a drop in corn prices, says Teucrium Trading's Sal Gilbertie; corn, which fell more than 3% today, is "still king and it will drag the price of beans along with it in either direction."

Corn futures fell even as the USDA forecast corn production at 13.779B bushels, down 20M bushels from the previous forecast, and slightly raised expected yield per harvested acre to 168.4 bushels.

Traders "expected even lower numbers [on corn production] and few expected the USDA to raise the corn yield, no matter how slightly,” according to Gilbertie.

ETFs: SOYB, CORN, JJGTF, GRU

