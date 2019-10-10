Kohl's CFO to retire at fiscal year-end

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) Chief Financial Officer Bruce Besanko will retire at the end of the fiscal year, and step down from his CFO position Nov. 1.

The company has named Jill Timm, currently executive VP of Finance, to take over as CFO at that time. She'll oversee financial planning and analysis, investor relations, financial reporting, accounting operations, tax and treasury.

Besanko will retain a senior adviser role to assist with the CFO transition.

Timm joined the company in 1999.