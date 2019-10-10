Bankers set to deliver Aramco IPO valuation as soon as Friday - WSJ

Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) investment bankers could deliver final recommendations as soon as tomorrow on the valuation of its planned IPO, with the headline number expected to fall well short of the $2T target, WSJ reports.

Some executives working on the offering have suggested $1.5T as a more realistic valuation, which is gaining support among underwriters - including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley - tasked with drumming up investor interest, according to the report.

Aramco is said to be aiming to complete the issue of a 1%-2% stake before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 28, but it is not completely clear if Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would pursue the IPO if Aramco could not achieve a $2T valuation.