JELD-WEN -9.6% amid early results, trimmed guidance

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) is 9.6% lower postmarket after the company cut its full-year revenue guidance and offered preliminary Q3 numbers.

For Q3, net revenues are coming in at about $1.09B (down 3.9% Y/Y), and EBITDA at $106M-$110M vs. a year-ago $132.6M.

“I am disappointed in our preliminary results for the third quarter, primarily driven by soft demand in North America and further deterioration in housing activity in Australasia,” says CEO Gary Michel.

More complete guidance will come during its earnings call Nov. 6, but the company says it now expects full-year revenue to drop about 2% Y/Y, and for EBITDA margins to take a 60-bp negative impact.

The company's holding a conference call at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow to discuss the preliminary results.