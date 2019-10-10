Hooters parent shifts into cancer research via reverse merger

Hooters operator Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) is shifting from restaurants to cancer drugs, planning a reverse merger with privately held Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Chanticleer shares are up 43.7% after hours, though its market value had dwindled over the past few years to just under $8M ($0.83/share).

The deal will result in a publicly traded company operating under Sonnet's name and a proposed Nasdaq ticker of SONN. Chanticleer will spin off its restaurant holdings into a new public company to be owned by current stockholders.

"Fred, Patrick, Troy and I continue to be optimistic in the direction of our Better Burger business and the success of the numerous initiatives we have taken as a company thus far in 2019 to enhance delivery, technology, customer loyalty and the focus of building a leading culture for our employees," says Chanticleer CEO Mike Pruitt.