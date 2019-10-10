Brazil oil auction raises $2.2B; big winner Total to sit out next month's bidding

Total (NYSE:TOT), a big winner in today's Brazilian auction of offshore oil concessions, says it will not participate in next month's bigger auction of the Transfer of Rights area in Brazil's pre-salt region.

Brazil's government expects to raise 106B reais ($25.8B) from the November auction after picking up 8.9B reais ($2.2B) in signing bonuses today.

A TOT-led consortium which included Malaysia's Petronas and Qatar Petroleum won the exploration and production rights for an offshore block near the pre-salt region today, paying 4.03B reais ($978M).

Other major winning bids included a bid of 1.11B reais by Petronas for a block in the Campos Basin, and a 2.04B reais bid from Brazil's Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and BP for a separate block.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) also won at least minority stakes in exploration blocks.