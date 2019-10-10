Phillips 66 books supertanker to South Korea for record $14M - Reuters

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) tentatively chartered a supertanker to ship crude oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast to South Korea for a record $14M this week, Reuters reports, as tanker rates continued to soar after U.S. sanctions on China's Cosco.

PSX provisionally chartered the Very Large Crude Carrier Olympic Laurel for $14M and is expected to load in mid-November, according to the report.

Last week, PSX reportedly chartered the VLCC Syfnos to ship U.S. crude to China and the Landbridge Glory to ship U.S. crude to South Korea for $10.4M.