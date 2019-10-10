Revamped U.S. Steel guidance met with skepticism by KeyBanc analyst

U.S. Steel (X +0.5% ) shares barely held on to a gain and lagged other steelmakers (NYSEARCA:SLX) after issuing a Q3 loss estimate that was better than company guidance just three weeks ago.

"You have to question the motive when a company pre-releases twice," KeyBanc analyst Phil Gibbs tells Bloomberg. "They're trying to create good news for themselves, and I think it signals to me a kind of longer-term, more permanent capital raise is likely closer than the reverse."

In today's trade: MT +6.8% , AKS +6.2% , STLD +3.7% , NUE +2.8% .

The company says stronger shipments, better than expected manufacturing performance in its flat-rolled segment and a contingency gain from recovered claims arising out of the bankruptcy of a supplier improved the Q3 outlook.

"Why couldn't you wait three weeks [for the Q3 earnings report] to say this? Because you're desperate for good news," Gibbs says, and "you would be desperate for good news because you need money, and why do you need money, because you just announced a $700M acquisition in the last week and a half."