Buenaventura cuts full-year metals production guidance
Oct. 10, 2019 1:11 PM ETCompañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)BVNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Compañia de Minas Buenaventura (BVN +1.4%) is higher despite reducing full-year production guidance for gold, silver and zinc after output slipped in Q3.
- The Peruvian miner trims its full-year outlook to 835K0-890K oz. of gold, 19.2M-22.5M oz. of silver and 78K-87K mt of zinc from earlier estimates of 837K-900K oz. of gold, 20.7M-23.5M oz. of silver and 90K-105K mt of zinc; copper and lead guidance were little changed at 47K-52K mt and 49.4K-55.5K mt, respectively.
- For Q3, BVN's gold production fell 18% Y/Y to 236.7K oz., and silver output slid 26% to 5M oz. due to lower output from its Uchucchacua and Tambomayo mines.
- BVN does not report production from Freeport McMoRan's Cerro Verde mine, in which the company owns a 19.58% stake, but says the mine should produce 460K-500K mt of copper this year.