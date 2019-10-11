Crude +2% after latest tanker attack

  • An explosion damaged an Iranian oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah, according to Iranian state media, adding that experts suspected it was a "terrorist attack."
  • The tanker is now ablaze and oil is spilling into the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA.
  • Recent attacks in the region have centered on oil facilities and tankers, including a drone-and-cruise-missile strike that halved Saudi Arabia's output and mysterious attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Crude futures +2% to $54.61/bbl.
  • Update: Iranian officials said that two rockets had struck the tanker belonging to the National Iranian Oil Company.
  • ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX, USAI, NRGD, NRGU, NRGZ, YGRN, AOIL, NRGO
