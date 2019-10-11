FAA failed to properly review MCAS system
Oct. 11, 2019
- The Joint Authorities Technical Review, commissioned by the FAA in April to look into the agency's oversight and approval of the anti-stall system on Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX, did not have great things to say in its latest findings.
- "MCAS was not evaluated as a complete and integrated function in the certification documents that were submitted to the FAA," the panel of air safety regulators said in a 69-page report.
- "The lack of a unified top-down development and evaluation of the system function and its safety analyses, combined with the extensive and fragmented documentation, made it difficult to assess whether compliance was fully demonstrated."