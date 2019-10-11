GM asks UAW for 'around-the-clock' bargaining

In a letter sent late on Thursday, General Motors (NYSE:GM) urged the United Auto Workers union to agree on around-the-clock bargaining to resolve a 25-day U.S. strike that has cost the company more than $1B in profits.

The work stoppage has also forced the automaker to idle U.S. operations along with nearly 10,000 workers in Canada and Mexico.

The UAW union is meanwhile insisting on dealing with five specific issues first before it responds to a broader proposal from the company.