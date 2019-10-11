IEA cuts oil demand growth forecasts

"We expect growth in 2019 to be the weakest since 2016, following evidence of a slowdown in several major consuming regions and countries," according to the International Energy Agency.

Demand growth estimates for 2019 were reduced by 65,000 barrels a day to 1M, while 2020 fell by 105K bpd to 1.2M.

Cutting the figures for the second consecutive month, IEA's revisions will add pressure on OPEC and its allies to make deeper output cuts in November.

