Vaping lung illness continues to spread

A deadly lung illness linked to vaping has now taken the lives of more than two dozen people nationwide, according to the CDC.

219 probable new cases were diagnosed over the last week, bringing the total number of patients to 1,299, but health officials still don't know what's making people sick.

Of the cases where doctors know what patients were using, roughly 76% of them said they vaped THC, while 13% said they exclusively used nicotine.

Related stocks: Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and privately-owned Juul (JUUL).