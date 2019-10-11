Jefferies intiates National Retail Properties and Realty Income with a buy

Jefferies starts National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) to buy in the retail net lease sector.

National Retail has a strong cost of capital and history of accretive spreads on acquisitions. PT has been set to $75 ( 31% upside ).

Realty Income has a solid balance sheet and its recent investments in Europe adds a new path to growth and access to attractive debt rates. PT has been raised to $99 ( 26% upside ).

NNN SA Authors rating Neutral; Sell Side Rating Outperform.

O SA Authors rating Neutral; Sell Side Rating Outperform.