Sterling continues to rise on Brexit hopes

Brexit negotiations have shifted wildly over the past week, starting with a public row between London and Brussels.

Yesterday, things took a turn for the better, with Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart saying they had found a "pathway to a possible deal," pushing the pound up 2% .

Today, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will meet British Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay for breakfast for talks that could pave the way for a deal at an Oct. 17-18 summit.

Sterling +0.7% to $1.2523.

