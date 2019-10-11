Sterling continues to rise on Brexit hopes

Brexit negotiations have shifted wildly over the past week, starting with a public row between London and Brussels.
Yesterday, things took a turn for the better, with Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart saying they had found a "pathway to a possible deal," pushing the pound up 2%.
Today, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will meet British Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay for breakfast for talks that could pave the way for a deal at an Oct. 17-18 summit.
Sterling +0.7% to $1.2523.
ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR
Now read: The British Pound Will Come Into Focus »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox