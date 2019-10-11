Futures extend gains on trade optimism

U.S. stock index futures are looking to build on yesterday's gains, with Dow futures ahead by 230 points , and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0 .9% and 1.1% , respectively.

President Trump said trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials on Thursday went very well, assuaging fears about a potential lack of progress before another meeting later today.

Many are also looking out for a currency agreement, which could lead the U.S. administration to rescind a tariff rate hike scheduled for Oct. 15.