Futures extend gains on trade optimism

U.S. stock index futures are looking to build on yesterday's gains, with Dow futures ahead by 230 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.
President Trump said trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials on Thursday went very well, assuaging fears about a potential lack of progress before another meeting later today.
Many are also looking out for a currency agreement, which could lead the U.S. administration to rescind a tariff rate hike scheduled for Oct. 15.
