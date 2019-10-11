Fidus Investment prices public offering of $55M 5.375% notes due 2024

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) has priced a registered public offering of $55M of its 5.375% notes due November 1, 2024.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $8.3M of Notes.

The offering will result in net proceeds of ~$53M (or ~$61M if the underwriters fully exercise the overallotment option).

The Notes will pay interest quarterly on February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2020.

The Notes are expected to be rated “A-”* by Egan-Jones Ratings Company.

The offering is expected to close on October 16.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its existing credit facility with ING Capital LLC.

Previously: Fidus Investment launches notes offering (Oct. 10)