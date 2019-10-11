Geron launches late-stage IMerge trial in lower risk MDS

The first patient has been dosed in Geron's (NASDAQ:GERN) IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor, in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

The Phase 3 multi-center trial is planned to enroll approx. 170 patients to test the hypothesis that imetelstat improves the rate of red blood cell transfusion independence (TI). The primary endpoint is 8-week TI rate. Key secondary endpoints include 24-week TI rate, durability of transfusion independence and the amount and relative change in transfusions.

Geron expects top-line results for the trial by mid-year 2022.