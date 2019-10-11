BEST enters Vietnamese market with advanced express delivery services

Oct. 11, 2019 6:48 AM ETBEST Inc. (BEST)BESTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) announced the official launch of its express parcel delivery in Vietnam with a kick-off ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.
  • Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST Inc. said, “Our entry into Vietnam is an exciting milestone for our global strategy. We hope that our technology-enabled solutions will contribute to the advancement of logistics and digital economy in Vietnam and across the region.”
  • The Company is currently building a flagship sortation center in partnership with BW Industrial in Ho Chi Minh to offer BEST’s smart warehousing services.
