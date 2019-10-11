Viveve Medical down 17% premarket on planned equity offering

Thinly traded nano cap Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is down 17% premarket on light volume in response to its prospectus for a public offering of Class A and Class B Units.

Each Class A Unit will consist of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share.

Each Class B Unit will consist of one share of Series A Preferred Stock convertible into one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share.

Prices, volumes and terms have yet to be announced.