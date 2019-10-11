Ford's sales in China plummet in Q3

  • Ford (NYSE:F) reports sales in China fell 30.3% to 131,060 vehicles.
  • The automaker says the volume drop reflects the slowing industry sales in the nation overall due largely to China V Emission Standard stock clearance actions.
  • Ford brand sales were down 37.7% during the quarter, while Lincoln brand sales were off 24.1% and JMC brand sales declined 13.3%.
  • Earlier this year, Ford’s sales in China fell 35.8% in Q1 and by 21.7% in Q2. Ford's sales in China also dropped 37% in 2018 and 6% in 2017.
  • Looking ahead, Ford China remains focused on its business transformation following the launch of the "Ford China 2.0" strategy.
  • Shares of Ford are up 1.39% premarket to $8.74 amid some trade deal optimism.
