Ford's sales in China plummet in Q3
Oct. 11, 2019 7:01 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Ford (NYSE:F) reports sales in China fell 30.3% to 131,060 vehicles.
- The automaker says the volume drop reflects the slowing industry sales in the nation overall due largely to China V Emission Standard stock clearance actions.
- Ford brand sales were down 37.7% during the quarter, while Lincoln brand sales were off 24.1% and JMC brand sales declined 13.3%.
- Earlier this year, Ford’s sales in China fell 35.8% in Q1 and by 21.7% in Q2. Ford's sales in China also dropped 37% in 2018 and 6% in 2017.
- Looking ahead, Ford China remains focused on its business transformation following the launch of the "Ford China 2.0" strategy.
- Shares of Ford are up 1.39% premarket to $8.74 amid some trade deal optimism.