Gilead and Galapagos' filgotinib shows durable effect in late-stage RA studies

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and licensor Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) announce long-term results from Phase 3 clinical trials, FINCH 1 and FINCH 2, evaluating JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in patients with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Data at week 52 are consistent with the safety, tolerability and efficacy results observed at weeks 12 and 24. Detailed results will be presented at a future medical conference.

Marketing applications are currently under review in Europe and Japan. Gilead plans to file an NDA in the U.S. later this quarter.