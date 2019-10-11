Shionogi teams up with Hsiri Therapeutics in tuberculosis

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SGIOY) inks a license agreement with privately held Hsiri Therapeutics aimed at discovering new novel treatments for non-tuberculous mycobacterial diseases and tuberculosis.

Shionogi will in-license new technology from Hsiri that will be complementary to its current research with the Media, PA-based biopharm firm and is expected to be more effective than current therapies for mycobacterial infections.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Shionogi will have exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the compounds generated from the partnership. Hsiri will receive an upfront license fee, milestones and royalties on net sales. Specific financial terms remain confidential.