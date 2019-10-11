DPW Holdings +19% as CBCS reorganization confirmed by court

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) jumps 19% in premarket trading after one of the companies that DPW holds a stake in discloses progress in the construction of a hotel amid its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The plan or reorganization submitted by CBCS Washington Street LP (CBCS) was confirmed by the court. DPW holds a minority position in CBCS.

The reorganization plan includes a $135M construction loan commitment from Hana Financial Investment, part of South Korea's Hana Financial Group.

The loan is for the construction of a 94K-square-foot hotel in the Tribeca section of Manhattan.

As part of the bankruptcy process James R. Parks, an investor in Los Angeles now owns 50% of CBCS. He'll contribute $19M in additional capital for the hotel construction project.

The hotel is currently slated to open in April 2022 under the operation of Groupe Lucien Barrière, of Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris.