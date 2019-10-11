Scientific Games brings sports betting to the Dutch

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Nederlandse Loterij expand their partnership to bring the Dutch Lottery's players a full digital sports betting solution.

The company says the expanded sports partnership will advance sports offering with through the launch of OpenSports. The end-to-end sports betting will be accessible to Dutch bettors across mobile and desktop.

Scientific Games serves more than 30 lotteries with sports betting solutions in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, most recently launching sports betting in Turkey.

"We recognize the importance of transitioning from a sports technology provider to a full-service, end-to-end sportsbook partner," says Scientific Games SVP Keith O'Loughlin.

Source: Press Release