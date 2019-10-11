BP to take as much as $3B impairment charge after sales ramp-up

BP says it will take $2B-$3B in impairment charges in Q3, as it expects to deliver sales proceeds and announced deals totaling around ~$10B by the end of this year, a year ahead of schedule for completing its two-year divestment program.

BP says the speed in delivering the program has been driven by the agreed sale of its Alaska interests as well as progress in divesting assets from its existing U.S. Lower 48 legacy gas business.

The company expects the charges will increase gearing - the ratio between debt and market cap - to the top end of its 20%-30% target, but it expects net debt levels to reduce and gearing to move towards the middle of its target range through 2020.