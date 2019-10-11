Fastenal +6% after beating profit estimates

Diluted net earnings per share were $0.37 vs. $0.34 during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 8%.

Daily sales of fastener products grew 3%. Sales of non-fastener products represented 66.3% of sales and grew 8% on a daily basis.

Signed 5,671 industrial vending devices, resulting in an installed device count of 88,327, an increase of 12.2% over September 30, 2018.

Fastenal also signed 282 new Onsite locations in Q3, resulting in 1,076 active sites on September 30, which represented an increase of 30.0% Y/Y.

FAST +5.6% premarket

Q3 results