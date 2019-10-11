Bernstein sees 20% upside in J&J in premarket analyst action

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) initiated with Outperform rating and $31 (18% upside) price target at Baird. Shares up 1% premarket.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) initiated with Outperform rating and $22 (135% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.

UniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) initiated with Buy rating and $79 (87% upside) price target at Stifel.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Outperform with a $155 (20% upside) price target at Bernstein. Shares up 2% premarket.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) upgraded to Buy with a $60 (15% upside) price target at Argus Research. Shares up 2% premarket.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) upgraded to Hold with a C$3.80 (1% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 2% premarket in U.S.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) downgraded to Underperform with a C$25 (8% downside risk) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 2% premarket in the U.S.

Biofrontera AG (B8F:GR) downgraded to Hold with a €5 (5% downside risk) price target at Lake Street Capital Markets.