Nike closes running camp tied to scandal

Nike (NYSE:NKE) CEO Mark Parker says the company is shutting down its Nike Oregon Project training group following the four-year ban of Alberto Salazar by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency .

"This situation, along with ongoing unsubstantiated assertions, is a distraction for many of the athletes and is compromising their ability to focus on their training and competition needs. I have therefore made the decision to wind down the Oregon Project," states Parker in a memo sent to Runner's World.

The Nike Oregon Project was a camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes with decorated marathon runner Salazar serving as the head coach.