Xinyuan Real Estate lists property management arm on HKEX

Xinyuan Real Estate's (NYSE:XIN) property management service arm, Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman), lists on the Hong Kong Exchange, and with an initial public offering price of HK$2.08 (US$0.27) per share results in a market valuation of HK$1.04B (US$130M).

Xinyuan Service started trading on the HKEX under code '01895' today, with 25% of the outstanding shares issued to new investors.

After the listing, Xinyuan Real Estate remains the largest shareholder with 60% of total shares held. Xinyuan Service will be consolidated on Xinyuan Real Estate's balance sheet when reporting future financial results.