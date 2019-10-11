Workday pops 3.5% after Goldman upgrade

Analyst Heather Bellini is buying the dip in Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), upgrading to Buy from Neutral with $223 price target (almost 30% upside from last night's close).

The roughly 20% decline in the stock over the last three months makes for a favorable risk-reward scenario, says Bellini. As for a catalyst, Bellini spies "building momentum" for software-as-a-service in the financial sector. In the past, says Bellini, investors were too optimistic about this, but no more ... "Market momentum is accelerating."

Seeking Alpha authors have an average Neutral rating on WDAY, but the SA Quant Rating is Bullish.