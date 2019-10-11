Synthesis Energy to buy Australian Future Energy in all-stock deal

Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ:SES) +50.8% pre-market after agreeing to acquire all shares of Australian Future Energy it does not already own, in a deal valued at ~US$36M.

In connection with the merger agreement, SES also has offered to acquire Batchfire Resources, owner of the Callide Mine in Queensland, Australia, for ~US$80M.

Current Australian Future Energy CEO Kerry Parker will become President and CEO of the merged company, and current AFE COO Ron Higson will become COO of the merged company; a new CFO will be named later.