Pattern Energy buys stakes in two wind facilities in C$293M deal

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) agrees to acquire interests in two operating wind power facilities, the Henvey Inlet Wind facility in Ontario and the Grady Wind facility in New Mexico, for a combined C$293M.

PEGI also will assume project finance loans for the individual projects and purchase a C$97M loan made to Nigig Power, a subsidiary of the Henvey Inlet First Nation and the partner in the Henvey Inlet Wind project.

PEGI says the acquisitions increase its portfolio by 13% to 4.4 GW of operational capacity across 28 renewable energy facilities and are immediately accretive to cash available for distribution.

To help finance the deals, PEGI will commence a $260M private placement of perpetual preferred stock.