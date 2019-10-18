Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of October 20 - 26 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (10/20): FDA action date for Foamix Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:FOMX) FMX101 minocycline foam for acne.

TUESDAY (10/22): European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Congress, Barcelona (4 days). Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT): Presentations on AXO-Lenti-PD, AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM2. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT): Presentations on lentiviral pipeline. REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX): RGX-181 data.

THURSDAY (10/24): FDA action date for GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Zejula (niraparib) for ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer after three prior lines of chemo.

FRIDAY (10/25): American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting, San Antonio (6 days). RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL): Phase 3 data on RHB-105 (Talicia) for H. pylori infection and RHB-104 in Crohn's disease.

SATURDAY (10/26): AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, Boston (5 days). Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO): Phase 1 data on AG-270 in MTAP-deleted tumors. ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL): ARQ 751 data. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA): Phase 2 data on tipifarnib in HRAS-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH): Data on rebastinib (DCC-2036), DCC-3116, DCC-2618 and DCC-3014. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO): Preclinical and Phase 1 data on STRO-002 in ovarian cancer. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX): MRTX849 data.