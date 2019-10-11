A tale of two Squares as seen by a bull and a bear

Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache picks up coverage of Square (NYSE:SQ) with a sell-equivalent rating, noting that its valuation "discounts significant unrealized margin expansion, which we don't view as justified.

See stock trading more in line with payment companies rather than the higher multiples applied to software companies.

Susquehanna Financial analyst Jamie Friedman, though, takes a different view, boosting Square to positive from neutral; price target of $77 implies a 24% upside potential.

Sees reinvestment activity supporting GPV and revenue growth in 2020-'21.

Square, which had fallen as much as 2.2% in premarket trading, is up. 1.5% , also in premarket.

In the past six months, Square has declined 17%; compares with information technology median performance of -6.2% and financial sector median performance of -1.6%.

Quant rating of Neutral; SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).