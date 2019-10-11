Loonie rises on strong Canada jobs report

The loonie gains 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to 1.322 per greenback as jobs growth in Canada comes in stronger than expected.

Employment rose by 54K in September, exceeding the consensus estimate of 10K, and the unemployment rates fell by 0.2 percentage points to 5.5%, better than the 5.7% expected.

Statistics Canada notes more people working in health care and social assistance as well as accommodation and food services. By region, employment increased in Ontario and Nova Scotia, while it held steady in other provinces.

ETFs: EWC, FXC, BBCA, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, ZCAN, FLCA