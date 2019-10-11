Citigroup chooses new leaders at equity capital markets unit

Citigroup (NYSE:C) gains 2.0% in premarket trading after the Financial Times reports the bank chose Douglas Adams and James Fleming as global co-heads of equity capital markets (ECM), the division that helps companies raise money by issuing stock on public exchanges.

Citi veteran Adams was promoted from co-head of North America ECM. Fleming, who joined the bank from Bank of America Merrill Lynch last year, was promoted from a similar top role for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The changes come as high-profile IPOs struggle; ECM fees have declined 16% industry-wide this year, according to Refinitiv data.