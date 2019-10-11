Kitov Pharma amends marketing agreement for Consensi; shares up 11% premarket

Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ:KTOV) has amended the marketing and distribution agreement with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals and provided an update on the upcoming launch of Consensi in the U.S.
Under the terms of the amended agreement, Kitov will receive up to $99.5M in milestone and reimbursement payments plus 20% in royalties, with a minimum aggregate of $7M in the next 3 years.
Coeptis has engaged a distribution partner to drive the launch of Consensi. In addition, a marketing plan and pricing strategy have been finalized.
Manufacturing of the initial commercial batches is now in its latest phases and will soon be ready for packaging and shipping to the U.S.
Shares are up 11% premarket.
Previously: Kitov +40% on signing marketing agreement with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals for Consensi (Jan. 3)
