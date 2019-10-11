Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari would 'probably' favor another rate cut

"If the committee chooses to move forward with a cut at the next meeting, I would probably be in favor of that," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari says at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York.

Says central bank's forward guidance has been "hawkish" and having a contractionary effect on the economy.

Signs of softening in the labor market is "one big concern," he said. "And now we have evidence that wage growth in softening."

via Bloomberg.

Kashkari isn't a voting member of the FOMC this year, but gets to vote in 2020.

The probability of another rate cut at this month's FOMC meeting, though still high, is receding, according to trading in federal funds futures. The CME FedWatch Tool puts the probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at 68.9% vs. 82.3% yesterday.