Wendy's +5% on limited breakfast push

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) management is presenting today at a highly-anticipated investor day event.
The restaurant chain lifts its forecast for Q3 North America comparable store sales growth to +4.4% and global comparable store sales growth to +5.7%.
On the key question of breakfast expansion, Wendy's says a "simple menu" will be fired off for franchisees to execute. Looking further down the road, Wendy's expects investment in remodels to pay off with traffic gains and higher ticket.
Shares of Wendy's are up 5.00% premarket to $21.00. Some of the gain could be tied to the "limited" jump into the breakfast daypart after some investors worried about the short-term costs from a major menu and kitchen overhaul.
