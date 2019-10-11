Wendy's +5% on limited breakfast push

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) management is presenting today at a highly-anticipated investor day event.

The restaurant chain lifts its forecast for Q3 North America comparable store sales growth to +4.4% and global comparable store sales growth to +5.7%.

On the key question of breakfast expansion, Wendy's says a "simple menu" will be fired off for franchisees to execute. Looking further down the road, Wendy's expects investment in remodels to pay off with traffic gains and higher ticket.