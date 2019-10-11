Auris Medical up 2% premarket on AM-201 data

Thinly traded nano cap Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) perks up 2% premarket on increased volume, albeit on turnover of only 59K shares, in reaction to interim results from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating AM-201, a betahistine nasal spray, for the treatment of antipsychotic medication-induced weight gain and drowsiness (somnolence).

The company says AM-201 showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile over a four-week treatment period with reductions in olanzapine-induced weight gain and daytime sleepiness. In female participants, the effect was a reduction in relative weight gain of 1.1 kg versus placebo. In other words, subjects receiving the highest dose of 20 mg three times each day still gained weight, just 1.1 kg less than control. The effect was less pronounced in male subjects.

The study will now proceed to the final dose level of 30 mg to be tested in 30 healthy volunteers. Topline data should be available in Q1 2020.