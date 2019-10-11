Son plots cautious strategy for Vision Fund 2 - CNBC

Masayoshi Son is changing up his investment approach for SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund 2, CNBC reports, to focus on companies with clearer paths to profits and IPOs.

That likely means a slower pace of investment compared to the $100B Vision Fund, which has deployed some $80B in not quite three years, according to the report.

And that follows some well publicized stumbles. Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) have been flat, and Vision Fund put more than 10% of its capital into WeWork (WE), which shelved its initial public offering.

Vision Fund 2 will try to deploy funding in 4-5 years and may consider an evergreen component, where limited partners might have the option to recycle a percentage of exit profits back into the fund to continue investing -- though it won't be a traditional evergreen fund.