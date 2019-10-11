Equinor to move forward on $550M North Sea wind farm project

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it has made a final investment decision to spend nearly NOK5B ($549M) to build floating turbines to supply power to several North Sea oil and gas platforms.

EQNR says the 88 MW capacity Hywind Tampen project, consisting of 11 turbines, would meet ~35% of electricity needs at its Gullfaks and Snorre fields.

The project will allow EQNR to cut CO2 emissions from gas turbines on offshore installations by 200K mt/year.

The Norwegian government earlier this year agreed to provide NOK2.3B in financial support.