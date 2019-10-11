Seeking Alpha
On the Move

SDRL, ROKU among top premarket gainers

SA News Editor

Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ:SES) +88% on acquiring Australian Future Energy in all-stock deal.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) +24% on divesting Rhofade for up to $55M.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) +16%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) +13%.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) +10% on Q3 results.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) +9% on Q3 results.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) +8%.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) +8%.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) +7%.

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +7% as CBCS reorganization confirmed by court.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) +7% on analyst upgrade and Citadel stake.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) +6%.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) +6%.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +6%.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) +6%.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) +6%.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) +6%.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) +5%.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +5%.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +5%.

