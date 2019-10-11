SDRL, ROKU among top premarket gainers

Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ:SES) +88% on acquiring Australian Future Energy in all-stock deal.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) +24% on divesting Rhofade for up to $55M.
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) +16%.
Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) +13%.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) +10% on Q3 results.
SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) +9% on Q3 results.
Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) +8%.
Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) +8%.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) +7%.
DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +7% as CBCS reorganization confirmed by court.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) +7% on analyst upgrade and Citadel stake.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) +6%.
OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) +6%.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +6%.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) +6%.
Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) +6%.
Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) +6%.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) +5%.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +5%.
Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +5%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox