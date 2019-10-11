RedHill Bio up 7% premarket on positive data on RHB-104 in Crohn's

Thinly traded micro cap RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to 52-week results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, MAP US, evaluating RHB-104 in patients with Crohn's disease.

The study continued to meet the primary endpoint of clinical remission achieved at week 26, showing a rate of 22.4% compared to 36.7% at the earlier time point (p=0.0048). Key secondary endpoints were also sustained.

On the safety front, there was a cardiac abnormality, progressive prolongation of the QTcF interval (heart rhythm disorder that can lead to serious arrhythmias), observed at week 52 but none resulted in serious adverse cardiac events.

Results from an open-label extension study, MAP US2, in patients with persistently active Crohn's, showed a clinical remission rate of 27.8% at week 16 and 22.2% at week 52.